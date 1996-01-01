6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following impacts of taking anabolic steroids is true?
Which of the following impacts of taking anabolic steroids is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They harden the spongy bone hindering the resorption process.
B
They inhibit the production of the collagen matrix.
C
They cause premature closure of the epiphyseal plate.
D
They cause the thinning of the periosteum.