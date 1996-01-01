16. Endocrine System
Hormones
16. Endocrine System Hormones
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do hormones trigger intracellular signaling pathways and affect cellular processes?
How do hormones trigger intracellular signaling pathways and affect cellular processes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hormones bind to receptors on the surface of target cells
B
Hormones dissolve in the bloodstream and directly interact with target tissues
C
Hormones stimulate the release of neurotransmitters
D
Hormones bind to enzymes in the bloodstream