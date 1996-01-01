23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
A young patient admitted to the surgical ward presents with severe colicky pain in the epigastrium radiating towards the right rib cage after eating fatty food. The doctors suspected biliary colic due to the obstruction of the bile duct caused by gallstones and recommended surgery for the removal of gallstones. What are the other treatment options for treating biliary colic without surgery?
Dietary modifications to reduce the consumption of fatty foods, NSAIDs, and ursodeoxycholic acid.
Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography.
Exercise, salt restriction, and nitrates.
Diuretics and calcium channel blockers.
Both a and b.