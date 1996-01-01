20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In recent years, there has been a decrease in the number of tonsillectomies and routine removal of ruptured spleens. What is the primary reason for preserving these lymphoid organs?
A
They support the body's oxygen transport.
B
They support the body's immune system and fight off infections.
C
They maintain body temperature regulation.
D
They assist in the production of hormones like insulin.