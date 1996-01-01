21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah, a biology student, is conducting a laboratory investigation to determine the presence of specific antibodies in various body fluids. She collects three test tubes containing different body fluids. She performed an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) which is designed to detect the presence of Ig G in these fluids. In one of the tubes, a color change was observed, the change in color likely means?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tears
B
Lymph
C
Blood plasma
D
Semen