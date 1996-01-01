23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oral cavity mucosa is composed of stratified squamous epithelium instead of the simple columnar epithelium found in the gastrointestinal tract because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The oral cavity requires efficient absorption of nutrients.
B
Simple columnar epithelium is more resistant to mechanical stresses.
C
Stratified squamous epithelium provides protection against mechanical stresses and abrasions.
D
All of the above.