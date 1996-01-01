27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do the nutrient reserves differ between the sperm and the egg?
How do the nutrient reserves differ between the sperm and the egg?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sperms have more nutrient reserves than the egg
B
The egg has more nutrient reserves than the sperm
C
Both the sperm and the egg have equal nutrient reserves
D
Neither the sperm nor the egg has significant nutrient reserves