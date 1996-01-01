2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement accurately describes the relevance of microvilli:
Which statement accurately describes the relevance of microvilli:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The microvilli are cellular extensions that act as antennae for paracrine signaling
B
Microvilli are finger-like projections that increase the surface area of a cell's apical surface
C
The microvilli are responsible for the secretion of HCl in the stomach
D
The microvilli aids in swallowing by increasing the surface area of the esophagus