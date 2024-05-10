Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following statements correctly describes the location and contents of the retroperitoneal space?
It is located within the thoracic cavity and contains the heart and lungs.
It is part of the cranial cavity and houses the brain and spinal cord.
It is located posterior to the peritoneal cavity and contains the kidneys, adrenal glands, and pancreas.
It is located within the pelvic cavity and contains the bladder and reproductive organs.