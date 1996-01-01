24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
Energy Balance
Which of the following statements best explains why NADH generates more energy than FADH2 when it goes through the electron transport chain?
A
NADH generates more energy because it carries more electrons than FADH₂.
B
NADH generates more energy because it has a higher affinity for the electron transport chain proteins than FADH₂.
C
NADH generates more energy because it directly contributes more protons to the proton gradient used for ATP synthesis than FADH₂.
D
NADH generates more energy than FADH₂ because it donates its electrons at a higher energy level in the electron transport chain.