28. Human Development
Introduction to Human Development
28. Human Development Introduction to Human Development
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 40-year-old woman with diminished ovarian reserve and her 42-year-old husband with mild oligospermia are considering assisted reproductive technology to conceive. After consultation with their reproductive endocrinologist, they decide to use donor eggs due to the woman’s low ovarian reserve. The husband provides a semen sample that is prepared for fertilization. Which technique is most appropriate for achieving fertilization in this case?
A 40-year-old woman with diminished ovarian reserve and her 42-year-old husband with mild oligospermia are considering assisted reproductive technology to conceive. After consultation with their reproductive endocrinologist, they decide to use donor eggs due to the woman’s low ovarian reserve. The husband provides a semen sample that is prepared for fertilization. Which technique is most appropriate for achieving fertilization in this case?