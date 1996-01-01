16. Endocrine System
Hormones
16. Endocrine System Hormones
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a protein hormone to influence the workings of a cell, what is the essential requirement?
For a protein hormone to influence the workings of a cell, what is the essential requirement?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The hormone must be present in high concentrations within the cell's interior.
B
The hormone must bind to specific protein receptors on the cell's plasma membrane.
C
The cell must produce its own hormones to interact with the incoming hormone.
D
The hormone must undergo a chemical reaction within the cell's cytoplasm.