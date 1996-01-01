27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
27. Reproductive System Male Reproductive Anatomy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What makes the abdominal cavity unsuitable for proper sperm development?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The abdominal cavity lacks the necessary temperature regulation for sperm development.
B
The abdominal cavity is an oxygen-rich environment, which is detrimental to sperm development.
C
The abdominal cavity lacks the necessary nutrient supply for optimal sperm development.
D
The abdominal cavity maintains a higher temperature compared to the ideal temperature required for sperm production.