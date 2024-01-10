16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Mrs. Lopez is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She receives periodic insulin injections as part of her treatment. What is the reason why insulin cannot be administered orally?
It has a very unpleasant taste.
It is extremely toxic when taken orally.
The stomach's enzyme can interfere with its action.
It can damage the outer lining of the stomach.