27. Reproductive System
27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct:
I. After the first meiotic division, it gives rise to the secondary oocyte and the first polar body.
II. When a secondary oocyte is fertilized, it will enter another round of meiosis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct