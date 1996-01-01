18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a shared characteristic of the SA and the AV nodes?
Both are considered primary pacemakers.
Both do not have a stable resting membrane potential.
Both have the same rate of spontaneous repolarization.
Both cause the contraction of the atria and the ventricles.