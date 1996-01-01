22. Respiratory System
22. Respiratory System Pulmonary Ventilation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding intrapleural pressure is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Under normal conditions, the intrapleural pressure is positive relative to atmospheric pressure.
B
The elastic recoil of the lungs and chest wall contribute to the generation of positive intrapleural pressure.
C
Negative intrapleural pressure is essential for maintaining lung inflation.
D
The intrapleural pressure remains constant throughout the respiratory cycle.