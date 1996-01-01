20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
20. Lymphatic System Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) consists of various components dedicated to protecting mucosal surfaces. Among the listed options, which structure is considered part of MALT?
The mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) consists of various components dedicated to protecting mucosal surfaces. Among the listed options, which structure is considered part of MALT?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Thymus
B
Tonsils
C
Spleen
D
Pancreas