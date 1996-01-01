14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is NOT a typical response of the body during the "fight or flight" response?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Heightened mental alertness.
B
Activation of energy reserves.
C
Increased respiratory rate and dilation of respiratory passageways.
D
Increased heart rate and decreased blood pressure.