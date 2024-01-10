14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following statements describe adrenergic receptors, except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adrenergic receptors activate the parasympathetic nervous system
B
Adrenergic receptors bind catecholamines
C
Adrenergic receptors are G protein-coupled receptors mainly involved with the sympathetic nervous system
D
Adrenergic receptors have two types alpha and beta receptors