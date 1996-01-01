19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Flow
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mary is pregnant and is experiencing a consistent elevation in her blood pressure. Which of the following consequences of consistent and extremely high blood pressure is not true?
Mary is pregnant and is experiencing a consistent elevation in her blood pressure. Which of the following consequences of consistent and extremely high blood pressure is not true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can strain the heart.
B
It can put excessive force on the arterial walls.
C
It can directly cause organ shock.
D
It can lead to stroke.