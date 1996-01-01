10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Anderson, a 65-year-old man, was involved in a skiing accident and sustained a hip fracture. The orthopedic examination reveals that he has a displaced intertrochanteric fracture of the right femur. In addition to the fracture, it is noted that the injury has affected a major muscle involved in hip stability and movement.
Identify the specific muscle that is likely to be affected by Mr. Anderson's hip fracture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gluteus medius
B
Adductor longus
C
Quadratus lumborum
D
Rectus femoris