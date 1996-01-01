19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Veins
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding the hepatic portal vein:
I. The hepatic portal vein receives blood from the veins of the gastrointestinal system.
II. The hepatic portal vein drains the blood from the liver and delivers it to the inferior vena cava.
Choose which statement is correct regarding the hepatic portal vein:
I. The hepatic portal vein receives blood from the veins of the gastrointestinal system.
II. The hepatic portal vein drains the blood from the liver and delivers it to the inferior vena cava.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Both statements I and II
D
Neither statements I or II