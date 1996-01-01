19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes the relationship between hypertension and arteriosclerosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hypertension is a direct cause of arteriosclerosis.
B
Arteriosclerosis is a direct cause of hypertension.
C
Hypertension and arteriosclerosis are unrelated conditions.
D
Hypertension and arteriosclerosis can mutually influence and exacerbate each other.