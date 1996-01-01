15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a type of ear damage caused by pressure differences between the inside and the outside of the ear during activities such as scuba diving or flying in an airplane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Presbycusis
B
Ear barotrauma
C
Otosclerosis
D
Otitis media