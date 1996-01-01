18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the thickness of ventricular walls?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The right ventricular wall is thicker than the left ventricular wall.
B
The left ventricular wall is thicker than the right ventricular wall.
C
Both ventricular walls have equal thicknesses.
D
The thickness of ventricular walls varies based on the individual's blood type.