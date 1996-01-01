15. Special Senses
Smell
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Harry enters a room that has just been painted and immediately notices the overwhelming smell. However, he observes that the workers in the same room appear unaffected by the strong and pungent odor. This difference in reaction is an example of:
A
Accommodation
B
Acclimatization
C
Transduction
D
Adaptation