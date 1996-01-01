15. Special Senses
Eye - Vision
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following eye conditions might the patient be experiencing if they have symptoms such as blurred or distorted vision at all distances, eyestrain, headaches, and difficulty with night vision?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conjunctivitis
B
Hyperopia
C
Myopia
D
Astigmatism