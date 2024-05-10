Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following best describes the differences in vesicle formation and membrane dynamics between endocytosis and exocytosis, and what are the key molecular players involved?
Endocytosis involves the inward budding of the plasma membrane, facilitated by clathrin and dynamin, whereas exocytosis involves the fusion of vesicles with the plasma membrane, mediated by SNARE proteins and synaptotagmin.
Endocytosis relies on SNARE proteins and synaptotagmin for vesicle formation, while exocytosis uses clathrin and dynamin to fuse vesicles with the membrane.
Endocytosis utilizes caveolins and flotillins for vesicle scission, whereas exocytosis depends on actin polymerization and integrins for vesicle docking.
Endocytosis requires the outward movement of vesicles driven by motor proteins, while exocytosis involves inward vesicle trafficking mediated by clathrin and adaptins.