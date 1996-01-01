24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circulation of warm blood throughout the body and the return of cooled blood to the body's core is an example of which type of heat transfer mechanism?
A
Convection
B
Conduction
C
Evaporation
D
Radiation