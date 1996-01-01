6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What could be the effect if the parathyroid hormone increases the production of active vitamin D?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Calcium uptake from the GI tract is decreased.
B
Calcium excretion through the urine is increased.
C
Absorption of calcium from the intestines is promoted.
D
Calcium generation from bone resorption is inhibited.