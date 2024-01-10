18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the location of the heart is true?
Which of the following statements about the location of the heart is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is located on the right side of the mediastinum.
B
It is located underneath the sternum.
C
It is located in front of the vertebral column.
D
It is located in the middle of the scapula.