14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Characteristics
14. Autonomic Nervous System ANS Characteristics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements concerning the autonomic tone is false?
Which of the following statements concerning the autonomic tone is false?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is an important aspect of ANS function, just as muscle tone is a key aspect of SNS function.
B
It is the inactivity of the sympathetic or parasympathetic motor neurons under resting conditions.
C
It allows for an increase or decrease in the activity of autonomic motor neurons, thus providing a greater range of control options.
D
It is significant where dual innervation occurs and even more important where dual innervation does not occur.