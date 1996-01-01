22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
22. Respiratory System Pulmonary Ventilation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The alveolar ventilation rate of Jim while doing mild exercise is 6.3 liters per minute. With a tidal volume of 500 mL and anatomic dead space equal to 150 mL, determine the respiratory rate of Jim.
The alveolar ventilation rate of Jim while doing mild exercise is 6.3 liters per minute. With a tidal volume of 500 mL and anatomic dead space equal to 150 mL, determine the respiratory rate of Jim.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6 bpm
B
12 bpm
C
18 bpm
D
24 bpm