27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of progesterone in relation to the shedding of the endometrium during menstruation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Progesterone maintains the thickened endometrium.
B
Progesterone triggers uterine contractions for shedding.
C
Progesterone stimulates the release of FSH.
D
Progesterone promotes the development of ovarian follicles.