15. Special Senses
Smell
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the hormone that is not correctly matched to its function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Growth hormone - Stimulates the growth of nearly all tissues of the body
B
Follicle stimulating hormone - Stimulates milk production in females
C
Vasopressin - Stimulates H2O reabsorption in the kidneys by aquaporin 2
D
Thyroid stimulating hormone - Stimulates the production of thyroid hormones