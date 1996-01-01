22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
22. Respiratory System Gas Transport
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fetal hemoglobin has a higher affinity for oxygen compared to adult hemoglobin. This allows the transfer of oxygen from maternal blood to fetal blood in the placenta. How will the oxygen hemoglobin saturation curve of a fetus differ from an adult?
Fetal hemoglobin has a higher affinity for oxygen compared to adult hemoglobin. This allows the transfer of oxygen from maternal blood to fetal blood in the placenta. How will the oxygen hemoglobin saturation curve of a fetus differ from an adult?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will be the same
B
It will shift towards the right
C
It will shift towards the left
D
None of the above