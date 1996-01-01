Hemostasis Practice Problems
Which of the following is a large plasma protein that forms a bridge between platelets and collagen?
The process by which bleeding is stopped and blood is kept within a damaged blood vessel or at the site of an injury is known as:
The following are statements regarding the role of different substances in the process of blood clotting.
P. Prothrombin is a key protein involved in the coagulation cascade.
Q. Sodium acts as a cofactor for various enzymes involved in coagulation
R. Fibrinogen is a soluble protein found in the blood that is converted into fibrin during blood clotting
S. Vitamin K is essential for the synthesis of several blood clotting factors in the liver.
Which of the following options includes all the correct statements?
A substance 'X' is an inactive protein that must be transformed into its active variant, 'Y'. The component 'X' then converts a soluble material 'M' into an insoluble substance 'N', resulting in a mesh-like structure that stabilizes the blood clot and prevents additional bleeding at the site of damage. Which of the following choices best describes materials X, Y, M, and N?
Hematocrit is a percentage measure of the proportion of red blood cells (RBCs) in total blood volume. All of the following factors cause a reduction in the hematocrit level in the blood, except: