18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events Practice Problems
9 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly describes the sequence of events in a cardiac cycle?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aortic stenosis develops when the aortic valve narrows and blood flow becomes restricted. Identify the heart sound that the doctor may hear with a stethoscope in a person with aortic valve stenosis.
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is not true about the dicrotic notch that occurs in the cardiac cycle?