Lymphatic System Practice Problems
A specialized lymphatic capillary found in the small intestine that is responsible for the absorption of dietary fats and fat-soluble vitamins is termed:
Which of the following factors facilitates the flow of lymph through lymphatic vessels?
Which of the following options is accurate about the chemical composition of lymph?
Which of the following is the structure of a single layer of overlapping endothelial cells that allows lymph to flow into lymphatic vessels but not out?
In the TNM staging system, all of the following aspects are primarily used by physicians to study cancer except:
What characteristic appearance do some lymphatic vessels have due to the presence of valves?
Antibodies, also called immunoglobulins, are proteins produced by specialized white blood cells known as: