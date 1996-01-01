Nutrients Practice Problems
Cholesterol is an important lipid present in animal-based foods such as meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products and is also produced in the liver. Cholesterol is essential for various cellular processes, including the production of hormones, vitamin D synthesis, and the formation of cell membranes. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the excretion of cholesterol from the body?
A middle-aged man fond of red meat and fatty food visited his doctor for a routine medical check-up. The doctor told him that he has high levels of LDL in his blood chemistry report and advised him to avoid fatty foods and use unsaturated fats for cooking/consumption. Why is elevated LDL detrimental to health?
Which of the following statements is correct regarding the caloric values of each nutrient?
A homeless individual residing by the seashore for a year develops bleeding gums. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the individual has abstained from consuming fruits and vegetables for the past nine months. Which of the following deficiencies in vitamins or minerals could potentially be responsible for the occurrence of bleeding gums in this homeless individual?
The B vitamins, particularly thiamine (B1), ribofflavin (B2), niacin (B3), and cobalamin (B12), are essential for: