Suppose the extracellular fluid has a chloride (﻿ C l − Cl^- Cl−﻿) concentration of 120mM, while the concentration of chloride (﻿ C l − Cl^- Cl−﻿) inside the cytosol is 60mM. Also suppose that the total net charge of the cytosol is more negative than the extracellular fluid. Given this information, which statement is correct regarding the movement of ﻿ C l − Cl^- Cl−﻿ ions?