17. Blood
Introduction To Blood
Plasma accounts for _____% of all blood, and water accounts for _____% of plasma.
The most numerous formed element in blood are the ____________, and their function is ____________.
Which of the following is not a formed element of blood?
a. Erythrocyte
b. Leukocyte
c. Mast cell
d. Platelet
Which of the following plasma proteins is responsible for osmotic pressure?
a. γ-Globulins
b. Albumin
c. α-Globulins
d. Clotting proteins
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. Erythrocytes are biconcave discs with prominent nuclei.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The main function of erythrocytes is to transport oxygen on the protein hemoglobin.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Hemoglobin forms oxyhemoglobin when it binds to oxygen.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. Hemoglobin consists of two polypeptide chains bound to a heme group.
Erythropoiesis requires stimulation from the hormone:
a. thrombin.
b. thrombopoietin.
c. thymosin.
d. erythropoietin.
Fill in the blanks: Erythrocytes are derived from stem cells called____ , circulate in the blood for approximately _______days, and are destroyed by an organ called the ______ .
Platelets are derived from cells called:
a. thromboblasts.
b. leukoblasts.
c. megakaryocytes.
d. thrombokaryocytes.