17. Blood
Leukocytes

17. Blood

Leukocytes

Match the following leukocytes with the correct definition.      


____Basophil      

____B lymphocyte      

____Neutrophil      

____Monocyte       

____T lymphocyte      

____Eosinophil 


a. Destroys bacteria; directly phagocytoses bacteria

b. Responds to parasitic worm infection and mediates the allergic response

c. Activates all parts of the immune response; directly kills cancer or virally infected cells

d. Secretes inflammatory mediators

e. Agranulocyte that matures into macrophage

f. Agranulocyte that secretes antibodies

