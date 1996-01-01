17. Blood
Leukocytes
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Which granulocyte is the first to respond to an infection, has hydrolytic enzymes in its granules, and possesses the ability of phagocytosis?
Which of the following is a phagocytic cell found in the human body?
Which of the following answers are characteristics or roles of granulocytes?
Two immune cells have very similar functions. Both immune cells release histamine and induce inflammation. However, ______________cells reside in specific tissues, while____________ cells travel through the blood stream.
In type I allergic reactions, antibodies are produced and bind to:
All of the following are major differences between macrophages & neutrophils except which of these answers?
Monocytes can differentiate into which types of immune cells?
Why is a bone marrow transplant used to replace defective lymphocytes in a patient?
Which of the following immune cells is NOT a professional phagocyte?
Which of the following are referred to as mononuclear phagoytes?
Leukocytes are:
a. nucleated cells that function in blood clotting.
b. nucleated cells that function in immunity.
c. anucleate cells that function in blood clotting.
d. anucleate cells that function in immunity.
Match the following leukocytes with the correct definition.
____Basophil
____B lymphocyte
____Neutrophil
____Monocyte
____T lymphocyte
____Eosinophil
a. Destroys bacteria; directly phagocytoses bacteria
b. Responds to parasitic worm infection and mediates the allergic response
c. Activates all parts of the immune response; directly kills cancer or virally infected cells
d. Secretes inflammatory mediators
e. Agranulocyte that matures into macrophage
f. Agranulocyte that secretes antibodies