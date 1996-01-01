Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
16. Endocrine System
16. Endocrine System
Hormones from Other Organs
24:51
Endocrine
by Pearson
02:03
The Gut-Brain Connection
by Duke University
09:10
Organs with Secondary Endocrine Functions | The Endocrine System
by BookTube
01:25
Endocrine Function of Heart
by 5MinuteSchool
Which of the following hormones does the skin produce?
Atrial natriuretic peptide is a hormone that is secreted by the __________ and targets the kidneys and adrenal cortex.
