8. Joints
Joint Damage
01:02
Ankle sprains
by Mayo Clinic
04:13
Shoulder Dislocation and Repair
by Children's Hospital Colorado
16:58
Osteoarthritis vs Rheumatoid Arthritis
by RegisteredNurseRN
04:22
Meniscus Tears - Symptoms & Treatments
by Kettering Health
Multiple Choice
'Water on the knee' is caused by _________.
Multiple Choice
The presence of uric acid crystals in the joints is a hallmark of __________.
Multiple Choice
Osteoarthritis is considered __________.
Multiple Choice
What condition results when the ligaments reinforcing a joint are stretched or torn?
Multiple Choice
The release of the enzyme metalloproteinase is thought to contribute to the development of __________.
Textbook Question
The knee has been called 'a beauty and a beast.' Provide several reasons that might explain the negative (beast) part of this description.
06:12
Gout - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Pathology
by Osmosis
12:28
Rheumatoid arthritis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Pathology
by Osmosis
07:14
Osteoarthritis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Pathology
by Osmosis
PRACTICE
Textbook Question
Factors that influence the stability of a synovial joint include a. shape of articular surfaces, b. presence of strong reinforcing ligaments, c. tone of surrounding muscles, d. all of these.
