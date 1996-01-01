Match the key terms to the appropriate descriptions. Key: a. fibrous joints b. cartilaginous joints c. synovial joints _____ (1) exhibit a joint cavity _____ (2) types are sutures and syndesmoses _____ (3) bones connected by collagen fibers _____ (4) types include synchondroses and symphyses _____ (5) all are diarthrotic _____ (6) many are amphiarthrotic _____ (7) bones connected by a disc of hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage _____ (8) nearly all are synarthrotic _____ (9) shoulder, hip, jaw, and elbow joints