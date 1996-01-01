Skip to main content
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Smooth Muscle
Smooth Muscle
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Smooth Muscle
Smooth Muscle Contraction
Smooth Muscle vs. Skeletal Muscle
Skeletal Muscle vs Smooth Muscle
Which of the following statements about smooth muscle is true?
Which of the following is FALSE regarding smooth muscle?
Which of the following characteristics is unique to smooth muscle?
The smooth muscle type found in the walls of digestive and urinary system organs and that exhibits gap junctions and pacemaker cells is a. multi unit, b. unitary.
Smooth muscle has some unique properties, such as low energy usage, and the ability to maintain contraction over long periods. Tie these properties to the function of smooth muscle in the body.
