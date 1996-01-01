Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
11. Nervous Tissue
Resting Membrane Potential
Resting Membrane Potential
4 videos
8 questions
4:57
Resting Membrane Potential
by Pearson
08:59
Membrane Channels
by AK LECTURES
00:59
Voltage and Ligand-Gated Receptors
by prodigyanesthesia
02:01
2-Minute Neuroscience: Membrane Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
Which type of ion channel opens when a chemical binds to it?
The movement of which ion out of the cell through leakage channels establishes the negative membrane potential?
Which of the following membrane ion channels open and close in response to changes in the membrane potential?
Which of the following membrane ion channels in the neuron are always open?
The sodium-potassium ion pump will __________.
Relative to extracellular fluid, the interior of a neuron has a negative charge because __________.
In a neuron, a membrane potential of –90 mV is considered __________.
Which of the following statements best describes the resting membrane state in the neuron?
