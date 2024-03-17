21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Surface Barriers
Innate Defenses: Surface Barriers
Saliva and lacrimal fluids contain which enzyme that destroys bacteria?
Which of the following is/are NOT an innate defense mechanism of the body?
Textbook Question
Besides acting as mechanical barriers, the skin epidermis and mucosae of the body have other attributes that contribute to their protective roles. Cite the common body locations and the importance of mucus, lysozyme, keratin, acid pH, and cilia.
Textbook Question
Which of the following make up the body's first line of defense?
a. Surface barriers
b. Cells and proteins of adaptive immunity
c. Cells and proteins of innate immunity
d. All of the above
Textbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. Surface barriers contain substances in their secretions that kill pathogens and deter their growth.
